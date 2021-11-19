 Skip to main content
COVID stats for Nov. 20
COVID stats for Nov. 20

COVID-19 OUTBREAK

209

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County as of Friday)

33,256

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 3

Recovered 32,684

Deaths 363

Tests performed 413,742

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 5,673

Recovered 5,640

Active 33

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 238,519

Fully vaccinated 108,855

