COVID stats for Nov. 2
COVID-19 OUTBREAK

194

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County as of Monday)

33,013

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 6

Recovered 32,464

Deaths 359

Tests performed 403,823

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 5,624

Recovered 5,563

Active 61

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 228,963

Fully vaccinated 107,230

