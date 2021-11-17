 Skip to main content
COVID stats for Nov. 18
COVID stats for Nov. 18

COVID-19 OUTBREAK

192

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County as of Wednesday)

33,217

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 4

Recovered 32,662

Deaths 363

Tests performed 412,357

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 5,667

Recovered 5,635

Active 32

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 237,310

Fully vaccinated 108,655

