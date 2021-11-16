 Skip to main content
COVID stats for Nov. 17
COVID stats for Nov. 17

COVID-19 OUTBREAK

184

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County as of Tuesday)

33,197

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 4

Recovered 32,650

Deaths 363

Tests performed 411,944

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 5,665

Recovered 5,632

Active 33

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 236,862

Fully vaccinated 108,581

