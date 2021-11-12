 Skip to main content
COVID stats for Nov. 13
COVID stats for Nov. 13

COVID-19 OUTBREAK

156

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County as of Friday)

33,161

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 3

Recovered 32,642

Deaths 363

Tests performed 409,730

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 5,658

Recovered 5,621

Active 37

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 234,634

Fully vaccinated 108,141

