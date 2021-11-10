 Skip to main content
COVID stats for Nov. 11
COVID stats for Nov. 11

COVID-19 OUTBREAK

130

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County as of Wednesday)

33,104

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 4

Recovered 32,611

Deaths 363

Tests performed 408,416

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 5,647

Recovered 5,615

Active 32

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 233,327

Fully vaccinated 107,930

