COVID stats for Nov. 10
COVID stats for Nov. 10

COVID-19 OUTBREAK

136

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County as of Tuesday)

33,081

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 4

Recovered 32,582

Deaths 363

Tests performed 407,958

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 5,641

Recovered 5,608

Active 33

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 232,927

Fully vaccinated 107,849

