COVID stats for March 12

COVID-19 OUTBREAK

NEW CASES: 8

(in Brazos County as of Friday)

TOTAL CASES: 54,424

GENERAL

Hospitalized 4

Deaths 405

Tests performed 513,610

Probable cases 5,371

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 285,352

Fully vaccinated 117,005

