COVID stats for Jan. 8

Related to this story
Most Popular
Raspas El Payasito has announced via Facebook that the Bryan restaurant will consolidate its business with its sister company, Texas Meat Market.
A 101-year-old man reunited with his 96-year-old sister in College Station over the holidays.
CSISD looking at 'discretionary transfers,' long-range facility planning to address continued growth
By the 2024-2025 school year, the College Station school district is projected to surpass 15,000 students, according to projections from Templ…
Former Texas A&M football coach Kevin Sumlin was hired as the Houston Gamblers’ head coach on Thursday.
The Adams sisters are coming back to Texas.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County topped 1,000 for the first time since October on Friday, with county health officials rep…
The U.S. is averaging more than 400,000 cases a day, with hospitalizations also up. Get ready for the week and COVID-19 year three with these updates and comprehensive guides to dealing with the omicron wave.
Sunday marks the 100th anniversary of the event that led to Texas A&M’s storied 12th Man tradition. John A. Adams Jr., historian and autho…
A woman injured in a Bryan house fire Tuesday night has died.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County continued to rise over the holiday weekend, from 1,008 to 1,173.