COVID stats for Jan. 8
COVID-19 OUTBREAK

1,986

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County as of Friday)

35,976

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 36

Recovered 33,622

Deaths 368

Tests performed 451,477

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 5,854

Recovered 5,825

Active 29

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 267,467

Fully vaccinated 112,651

