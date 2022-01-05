 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID stats for Jan. 6
0 Comments

COVID stats for Jan. 6

  • 0

COVID-19 OUTBREAK

1,374

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County as of Wednesday)

35,221

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 32

Recovered 33,479

Deaths 368

Tests performed 446,750

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 5,843

Recovered 5,769

Active 74

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 266,190

Fully vaccinated 112,528

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert