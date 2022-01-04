 Skip to main content
COVID stats for Jan. 5
COVID stats for Jan. 5

COVID-19 OUTBREAK

1,173

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County as of Monday)

34,946

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 30

Recovered 33,405

Deaths 368

Tests performed 445,117

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 5,841

Recovered 5,767

Active 74

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 265,587

Fully vaccinated 112,441

