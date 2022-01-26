 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID stats for Jan. 27
COVID-19 OUTBREAK

476

NEW CASES

(in Brazos County as of Wednesday)

50,452

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 45

Deaths 372

Tests performed 485,146

PROBABLE CASES

Probable cases 4,755

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 276,812

Fully vaccinated 114,513

