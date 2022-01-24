COVID stats for Jan. 25
Related to this story
Most Popular
Former College Station High School teacher sentenced to prison for inappropriate relationship with a student
A former College Station High School teacher has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted by a Brazos County jury of having …
A Bryan couple was arrested on felony drug charges after a search of their Coulter Drive home last week.
The Bryan school district hired Pearland’s Ricky Tullos as Bryan head football coach and athletics coordinator Monday night at its school boar…
Twelve-year-old Oscar Reyez tried playing soccer and baseball, and his parents were discussing whether he should try basketball or gymnastics …
The Brazos County Health District will no longer report the number of local COVID-19 cases, health department officials announced Friday.
The Brazos County Health District ended its nearly two-year run of reporting daily COVID-19 data with a record high number of new cases on Friday.
Eric Dickerson has finally admitted to what many have believed over the years: Texas A&M boosters indirectly paid for a gold Pontiac Trans…
Two Texas men were in the Brazos County Jail on Friday after being accused of selling methamphetamine following separate arrests.
Brazos County Health District, overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases, will stop reporting local virus numbers
The Brazos County Health District will no longer report the number of local COVID-19 cases; health department officials announced the change d…
Brazos County health officials reported two new deaths related to COVID-19 and 359 new cases of the virus among county residents on Tuesday.