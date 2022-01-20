 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID stats for Jan. 22
COVID-19 OUTBREAK

3,496

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County as of Thursday)

38,939

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 54

Recovered 35,071

Deaths 372

Tests performed 474,072

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 6,250

Recovered 5,854

Active 396

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 274,121

Fully vaccinated 113,861

