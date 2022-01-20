COVID stats for Jan. 22
A College Station man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after a Brazos County jury found him guilty of forcing his way into a Bryan hom…
The Bryan school district hired Pearland’s Ricky Tullos as Bryan head football coach and athletics coordinator Monday night at its school boar…
Bryan City Council member Flynn Adcock has died, city of Bryan officials announced Monday. He was 57.
Eric Dickerson has finally admitted to what many have believed over the years: Texas A&M boosters indirectly paid for a gold Pontiac Trans…
The 2022 dates for the Owning Your Piece of Texas: Key Laws Texas Landowners Need to Know program have been announced.
Brazos County health officials reported two new deaths related to COVID-19 and 359 new cases of the virus among county residents on Tuesday.
Here's what you need to know about masks like N95s, where to get them and how to use them safely.
- Updated
Authorities say a man apparently took hostages Saturday during services at a synagogue near Fort Worth, Texas. It wasn't clear how many people were in the building.
Harry Raisor, the former director of Easterwood Airport in College Station and a U.S. Air Force veteran, died last month. He was 91.
Brazos County health officials reported 498 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday.