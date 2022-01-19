 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID stats for Jan. 20
COVID-19 OUTBREAK

3,326

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County as of Wednesday)

38,547

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 56

Recovered 34,851

Deaths 370

Tests performed 472,098

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 6,120

Recovered 5,843

Active 277

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 273,583

Fully vaccinated 113,730

