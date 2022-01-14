 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID stats for Jan. 15
COVID-19 OUTBREAK

3,176

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County as of Friday)

37,873

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 57

Recovered 34,329

Deaths 368

Tests performed 463,487

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 6,106

Recovered 5,840

Active 266

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 271,669

Fully vaccinated 113,442

