COVID stats for Jan. 14
COVID-19 OUTBREAK

2,983

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County as of Thursday)

37,375

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 59

Recovered 34,024

Deaths 368

Tests performed 461,243

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 5,999

Recovered 5,840

Active 159

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 271,005

Fully vaccinated 113,331

