 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID stats for Jan. 13
0 Comments

COVID stats for Jan. 13

  • 0

COVID-19 OUTBREAK

2,820

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County as of Wednesday)

36,980

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 58

Recovered 33,792

Deaths 368

Tests performed 460,183

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 5,898

Recovered 5,830

Active 68

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 270,044

Fully vaccinated 113,147

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert