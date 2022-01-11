 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID stats for Jan. 12
0 Comments

COVID stats for Jan. 12

  • 0

COVID-19 OUTBREAK

2,667

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County as of Tuesday)

36,657

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 51

Recovered 33,622

Deaths 368

Tests performed 457,928

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 5,860

Recovered 5,825

Active 35

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 269,418

Fully vaccinated 112,960

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert