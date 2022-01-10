 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID stats for Jan. 11
COVID stats for Jan. 11

COVID-19 OUTBREAK

2,395

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County as of Monday)

36,385

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 37

Recovered 33,622

Deaths 368

Tests performed 457,298

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 5,859

Recovered 5,830

Active 29

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 269,074

Fully vaccinated 112,889

