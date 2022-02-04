COVID stats for Feb. 4
Tucker “Frito” Young and Katy Dempsey have moved their morning radio show from Bryan-College Station to San Antonio, but the two said they con…
College Station football coach Steve Huff called Jaxson Slanker and Kyle Walsh into his office Tuesday afternoon to discuss their current recr…
Team of the Year: Franklin Lions
Texas A&M All-American Tyra Gittens has transferred to Texas, she announced on Twitter on Wednesday. Gittens posted a graphic of her weari…
President Joe Biden wants credit for nominating the first Black woman to the Supreme Court.
Texas A&M, Blinn College and school districts throughout the region will be closed Thursday — and some Friday as well — due to the expecte…
A College Station woman was in the Brazos County Jail on Wednesday after being accused of shaking a 5-month-old baby and throwing him against …
A 40-year-old College Station man was in the Brazos County Jail on Friday after being accused of selling drugs.
A College Station man is facing multiple charges after a police pursuit through Bryan-College Station over the weekend.
Here are the UIL district alignments for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons for Brazos Valley high school teams.