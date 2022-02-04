 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID stats for Feb. 4
COVID stats for Feb. 4

COVID-19 OUTBREAK

366

NEW CASES

(in Brazos County as of Thursday)

52,850

TOTAL CASES GENERAL

Hospitalized 39

Deaths 377

Tests performed 495,042

Probable cases 4,987

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 279,907

Fully vaccinated 115,234

