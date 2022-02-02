 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID stats for Feb. 3
0 Comments

  • 0

COVID-19 OUTBREAK

245

NEW CASES

(in Brazos County as of Wednesday)

52,484

TOTAL CASES GENERAL

Hospitalized 39

Deaths 375

Tests performed 493,361

Probable cases 4,898

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 279,641

Fully vaccinated 115,158

