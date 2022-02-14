 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID stats for Feb. 15
COVID stats for Feb. 15

COVID-19 OUTBREAK

47

NEW CASES

(in Brazos County as of Monday)

53,921

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 26

Deaths 390

Tests performed 502,380

Probable cases 5,219

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 282,490

Fully vaccinated 116,060

