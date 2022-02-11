 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID stats for Feb. 12
COVID-19 OUTBREAK

99

NEW CASES

(in Brazos County as of Friday)

53,761

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 26

Deaths 386

Tests performed 500,437

Probable cases 5,203

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 281,935

Fully vaccinated 115,895

