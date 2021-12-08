 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID stats for Dec. 9
0 comments

COVID stats for Dec. 9

  • 0

COVID-19 OUTBREAK

199

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County as of Wednesday)

33,525

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 1

Recovered 32,960

Deaths 366

Tests performed 423,422

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 5,724

Recovered 5,700

Active 24

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 249,584

Fully vaccinated 111,051

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert