COVID stats for Dec. 8
COVID stats for Dec. 8

COVID-19 OUTBREAK

197

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County as of  Tuesday)

33,501

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 1

Recovered 32,938

Deaths 366

Tests performed 423,048

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 5,721

Recovered 5,697

Active 24

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 248,952

Fully vaccinated 110,926

