 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID stats for Dec. 7
0 comments

COVID stats for Dec. 7

  • 0

COVID-19 OUTBREAK

198

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County as of Monday)

33,475

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 2

Recovered 32,911

Deaths 366

Tests performed 420,586

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 5,719

Recovered 5,677

Active 42

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 248,472

Fully vaccinated 110,738

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert