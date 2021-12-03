 Skip to main content
COVID stats for Dec. 3
COVID stats for Dec. 3

  • 0

COVID-19 OUTBREAK

194

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County as of Friday)

33,450

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 3

Recovered 32,890

Deaths 366

Tests performed 420,687

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 5,717

Recovered 5,673

Active 44

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 245,888

Fully vaccinated 110,195

