COVID stats for Dec. 23
COVID stats for Dec. 23

COVID-19 OUTBREAK

322

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County as of Wednesday)

33,847

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 6

Recovered 33,157

Deaths 368

Tests performed 432,059

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 5,793

Recovered 5,724

Active 69

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 258,876

Fully vaccinated 111,736

