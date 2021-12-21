 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Bryan Texas Utilities
COVID stats for Dec. 22
0 comments

COVID stats for Dec. 22

  • 0

COVID-19 OUTBREAK

272

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County as of Tuesday)

33,773

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 7

Recovered 33,133

Deaths 368

Tests performed 431,543

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 5,767

Recovered 5,721

Active 46

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 258,246

Fully vaccinated 111,668

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert