COVID stats for Dec. 21
COVID stats for Dec. 21

COVID-19 OUTBREAK

254

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County as of Monday)

33,729

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 9

Recovered 33,107

Deaths 368

Tests performed 431,111

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 5,763

Recovered 5,719

Active 44

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 257,881

Fully vaccinated 111,637

