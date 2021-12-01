 Skip to main content
COVID stats for Dec. 2
COVID stats for Dec. 2

COVID-19 OUTBREAK

189

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County as of Wednesday)

33,406

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 4

Recovered 32,853

Deaths 364

Tests performed 419,187

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 5,705

Recovered 5,667

Active 38

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 244,464

Fully vaccinated 109,889

