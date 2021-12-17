 Skip to main content
COVID stats for Dec. 18
COVID stats for Dec. 18

COVID-19 OUTBREAK

239

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County as of Friday)

33,689

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 7

Recovered 33,082

Deaths 368

Tests performed 428,972

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 5,757

Recovered 5,717

Active 40

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 255,721

Fully vaccinated 111,382

