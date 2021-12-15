 Skip to main content
COVID stats for Dec. 16
COVID stats for Dec. 16

COVID-19 OUTBREAK

229

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County as of Wednesday)

33,635

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 4

Recovered 33,038

Deaths 368

Tests performed 427,444

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 5,746

Recovered 5,705

Active 41

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 254,520

Fully vaccinated 112,040

