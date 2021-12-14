 Skip to main content
COVID stats for Dec. 15
COVID stats for Dec. 15

COVID-19 OUTBREAK

206

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County as of Tuesday)

33,612

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 4

Recovered 33,038

Deaths 368

Tests performed 426,930

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 5,739

Recovered 5,705

Active 34

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 253,760

Fully vaccinated 111,843

