 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID stats for Dec. 14
0 comments

COVID stats for Dec. 14

  • 0

COVID-19 OUTBREAK

210

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County as of Monday)

33,589

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 1

Recovered 33,011

Deaths 368

Tests performed 426,467

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 5,735

Recovered 5,703

Active 32

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 253,335

Fully vaccinated 111,731

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert