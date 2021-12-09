 Skip to main content
COVID stats for Dec. 10
COVID stats for Dec. 10

COVID-19 OUTBREAK

191

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County as of Thursday)

33,546

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 1

Recovered 32,989

Deaths 366

Tests performed 424,040

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 5,728

Recovered 5,700

Active 28

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 250,436

Fully vaccinated 111,198

