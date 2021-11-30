 Skip to main content
COVID stats for Dec. 1
COVID stats for Dec. 1

COVID-19 OUTBREAK

182

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County as of Tuesday)

33,379

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 2

Recovered 32,833

Deaths 364

Tests performed 418,962

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 5,703

Recovered 5,666

Active 37

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 243,916

Fully vaccinated 109,712

