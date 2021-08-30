COVID stats for Aug. 31
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from …
A Bryan man was in the Brazos County Jail on Tuesday, accused of selling drugs after authorities served search warrants at a College Station a…
The superintendents for the Bryan and College Station school districts said Monday that masks are being strongly encouraged for students and s…
A man who led efforts in his Texas community against mask wearing and other preventative measures during the coronavirus pandemic has died from COVID-19.
Greater efficiency, double the output and better working conditions for employees are all on the horizon for C.C. Creations as owner and CEO K…
Brazos County health officials reported two virus-related deaths and 143 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Wednesday as the numb…
Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday announced an executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates regardless of a vaccine’s approval status with th…
If Boone Patterson has the kind of success at Caldwell that he had at Snook, Burleson County officials might consider putting up billboards on…
Faculty and students in Texas A&M’s chemistry department have developed a compound that has shown promise in treating COVID-19.
One of A&M Consolidated’s biggest questions entering the 2021 season surrounded the quarterback position.