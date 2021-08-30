 Skip to main content
COVID stats for Aug. 31
COVID stats for Aug. 31

1,058

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County

as of Monday)

26,483

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 52

Recovered 25,150

Deaths 275

Tests performed 314,529

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 4,514

Recovered 4,312

Active 202

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 202,269

Fully vaccinated 95,336

