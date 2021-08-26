 Skip to main content
COVID stats for Aug. 28
COVID stats for Aug. 28

992

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County

as of Friday)

26,357

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 51

Recovered 25,090

Deaths 275

Tests performed 308,349

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 4,471

Recovered 4,300

Active 171

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 200,896

Fully vaccinated 94,605

