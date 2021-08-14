 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID stats for Aug. 14
0 comments

COVID stats for Aug. 14

  • 0

773

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County as of Friday)

25,365

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Currently hospitalized 45

Recovered 24,325

Deaths 267

Tests performed 294,788

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 4,300

Recovered 4,192

Active 108

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 193,829

Fully vaccinated 91,787

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert