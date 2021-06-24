 Skip to main content
COVID-19 statistics for June 24
COVID-19 statistics for June 24

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County

as of Thursday)

23,841

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Currently hospitalized 10

Recovered 23,419

Deaths 260

Tests performed 271,586

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 4,096

Recovered 4,094

Active 2

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses allocated 176,390

Doses given 177,469

Fully vaccinated 84,311

