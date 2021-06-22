 Skip to main content
COVID-19 Statistics for June 22, 2021
COVID-19 Statistics for June 22, 2021

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County

as of Tuesday)

23,810

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Currently hospitalized 13

Recovered 23,363

Deaths 257

Tests performed 271,230

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 4,096

Recovered 4,094

Active 2

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses allocated 176,390

Doses given 176,874

Fully vaccinated 83,951

