COVID-19 pandemic worsened Texas' ability to teach students English

“The teacher is talking to them, they can see their reaction [and] see if they really understood,” Al-Atrash said.

Teachers have encountered several problems with virtual learning, such as students not logging on to their computers, or logging in but not paying attention. The distractions brought on by the pandemic have taken a toll on student learning and kids’ ability to retain information, she said. Parents of ESL students also are not able to help their kids because they don’t know the language. This was an issue before, but the pandemic made it worse, especially if parents couldn’t navigate the technology.

Flores’ father, Jorge Flores Gutierrez, said in Spanish that he can’t help his son with his homework, and attending classes in person is the best way for his son to learn the language because he is able to practice speaking with others.

Lotus Hoey, an ESL teacher at Pershing Middle School in Houston, said a return to in-person classes this fall has been the toughest on her English learners. They have been out of touch for more than a year, and it’s clear that not having a structure eroded their English-speaking skills.