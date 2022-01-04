COVID-19 hospitalizations double in Texas as omicron strains staffing

At Texas Children’s in Houston, where patients are tested for COVID-19 upon admission regardless of whether they are showing symptoms, the percentage of tests coming back positive is at an all-time high for the pandemic, said James Versalovic, pathologist-in-chief at Texas Children's Hospital. Nearly all of them are the omicron variant, he said.

The hospital is able to handle the patients, Versalovic said, but “we certainly are seeing an impact on our workforce in terms of omicron infections in adults [staffers] and their families, too, their children and their parents. So it’s definitely having an impact. But we’re managing through it as we did during the delta surge.”

Medical experts expect that people who have been fully vaccinated and recently gotten a booster shot will still be much better protected from serious illness or death. The vast majority of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated, hospital and county officials say.

Researchers are still trying to determine how severe omicron-related infections are for unvaccinated individuals or even the less recently vaccinated.