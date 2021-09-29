COVID-19 fears linger for vaccinated older adults

Lee Sharp, a 54-year-old information technology consultant from Houston, who was so seriously ill with COVID-19 last year that he made sure his wife knew how to access all his accounts, initially thought he would get vaccinated as soon as shots were available. But as the months went by, the forcefulness with which vaccines have been pushed has made him not want to get one.

“As time has passed, I have less and less and less trust. ‘Masks don’t do anything!’ ‘Masks do something!’ ‘You need two masks!' ‘No, you need four masks!’ ‘You need disposable masks!’ ‘No, cloth masks are OK!’" he said in exasperation. “What the heck?”

Linda Wells, a 61-year-old retired high school administrator in San Francisco, says that defiance has been discouraging. She received her shots and a booster, but because of an arthritis medication she takes, has been told by her doctors she's in the “nebulous area of not knowing whether I'm protected.”

She'd like to go to a community pool to swim or hop on a plane to see a play in Los Angeles or to visit nieces in Arizona. She'd like to dine in a restaurant or take a leisurely shopping trip. She doesn't, for fear of infection.

“I’m dependent on what other people do and, you know, I’ve done everything I could do. I wear a mask. I got the vaccine. And for people to be so selfish to not do this, it’s ridiculous,” she says. “A stubborn point of view keeps them from resolving a health crisis.”