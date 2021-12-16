Courts keep chipping away at Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandates

NEW ORLEANS — Federal judges in Louisiana and Texas continue to chip away at the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

The latest of the piecemeal blows to the mandates came Thursday in a lawsuit filed by Louisiana, Indiana and Mississippi. In that case, U.S. District Judge Dee Drell in Alexandria, Louisiana, declined to block a requirement that all employees of federal contractors get vaccinated — noting that there is already a nationwide block on that mandate issued by a Georgia-based federal judge.

But Drell did issue a preliminary injunction blocking the mandate in federal contracts or grant agreements between any of the three states and the federal government. He said Louisiana, Mississippi and Indiana have nearly $100 million in contracts with the federal government.

And he cited testimony that the University of Louisiana at Lafayette faced the possible loss of a National Institutes of Health grant if it did not impose the mandate on employees; and that an employee of the university feared the loss of her job if she declined the vaccine for religious reasons.