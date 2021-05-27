Cougar
Restaurant general manager Roy May, a former Yell Leader at Texas A&M and A&M class of 2015, said in a tweet on Monday night that the restaurant would be closing.
College Station police arrested and charged a man Saturday in the shooting death of Cameron Gray at the H-E-B on Texas Avenue in College Stati…
A Navasota man has been identified as the person fatally shot Friday evening in a College Station parking lot, authorities said.
Texas A&M head baseball coach Rob Childress is out after 16 seasons, with the school opting not to renew his contract, which will expire o…
A 21-year-old College Station man died Sunday after he was shot by police at an apartment complex, authorities said.
A College Station man remained in the Brazos County Jail on Sunday after he was arrested on a third driving while intoxicated charge.
She is charged with driving while intoxicated — third or more, a third-degree felony that could be punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Event leaders said in interviews that this year’s rodeo will pay tribute to the late Sammy and Pete Catalena.
A Bryan man accused of shooting at police during a standoff in College Station, a Caldwell man who allegedly sexually abused a child over the course of two years and three men authorities said robbed two at a local hotel were among those indicted.
In addition to six warrants, he is charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison.