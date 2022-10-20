 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Correction for Friday

  • 0

Correction

An A1 story in Thursday's Eagle misstated Bob Yancy's current status. He is retired and was CEO of his company MEMdata, which he sold in 2014.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert