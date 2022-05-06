Memphis forward Dillon Brooks has been ejected for a hard foul on Warriors guard Gary Payton in the opening minutes of Game 2 in their Western Conference semifinal. Brooks started Tuesday night’s game missing his first three shots after going 3 of 13 in Game 1. Brooks said after shootaround earlier Tuesday that he knew Memphis likely would’ve won the opener if he shot better. He chased down Payton as the guard went for a layup and caught him with his arm. Payton went down and immediately grabbed at his left arm. Officials reviewed the play and quickly ruled it a Flagrant 2